Don Toliver and Ken Carson Ignite Rap Beef Over Yeat Diss

Don Toliver and Ken Carson are engaged in a heated beef on social media after the latter disses Yeat.

Things went south after Ken Carson’s performance at the Summer Smash music festival, where he slighted both Don Toliver and Yeat over their planned joint album. During his set, Carson remarked, “F**k you talking about, ain’t no duos,” which fans interpreted as a jab at the two rappers.

While Yeat didn’t respond, Toliver issued a response on his Instagram Story after learning what Ken said on stage. “N***as be On the Lame Sh*t just get your money and go Home. lol,” the Houston rapper wrote.

Ken wasn’t going to let that one slide without issuing a response via social media, in which he references Toliver’s girlfriend, Kali Uchis. “U the worst thing that happened to your BM pussy ahh,” Carson wrote.

“My BM got more money than you n***as you need to work harder [crying-laughing emojis],” Toliver clapped back while giving Uchis a nod of approval.

The two rappers deleted their posts before the 24-hour expiration, seemingly after fans started calling the beef corny. Yeat didn’t take part in it and instead thanked his fans for their support.

Ken Carson has been having the best year of his career so far with his latest album, More Chaos, climbing to the top of the Billboard 200 chart after selling 59,500 equivalent units in its first week of release. While that number is not as big as other albums that topped the chart this year, it was enough to earn him his first No. 1 album on the chart.

Don Toliver has also been on an impressive run. Last year, he and his partner Kali Uchis welcomed their first child together as they embarked on a new journey of starting a family. Uchis, who also has her own musical career, has been a big supporter of Toliver since they started dating around 2020.