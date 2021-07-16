Shenseea’s New Song “Run Run” Takes Us Back To Dancehall Roots & Culture

Shenseea takes us back to 80s and 90s dancehall roots with her new song, “Run Run,” the first single off her forthcoming debut album.

The dancehall artiste announced her return with a bang as she released her latest song, “Run Run,” after keeping fans waiting for new music for more than a year. The song already has over 100k views on YouTube in a matter of minutes as hungry dancehall fans heaped praises on Shenseea for delivering what’s already dubbed a hit.

The three minutes eleven seconds song is a remake of the Rumours Riddim, which features songs like “Telephone Love Deh Pon Mi Mind” by Shabba Ranks, released in 1990, Gregory Isaacs’ classic “Rumours” in 1988, Beenie Man‘s “Licky Licky Gal” among others. The riddim (beat) has been sampled by many well-known artists. It includes hits on the original tracklist from some of dancehall’s finest legends like Admiral Tibbett, Anthony B, Lady G, Lutan Fyah, Ken Booth, and Tony Rebel.

It’s definitely a signal of the return to authentic dancehall beat of drums and bass that has made 90s dancehall the definitive music era of Jamaican music culture. Now, Shenseea is heeding the call of fans, and she did not disappoint in either lyric, flow, delivery, sex appeal, or music visuals.

It’s unclear where the video was shot, but Urban Islandz understands that the video, which has a post-apocalyptic feel similar to horror movies, was directed by cinematographer Christian Breslauer who is best known for his outstanding visuals for some of the biggest names in Hip Hop.

Doja Cat, Tory Lanez, Roddy Ricch, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and Chris Brown are among some of the big names Breslauer has previously worked with in the past.

Excited ShenYengs posted their approvals for the song. “That’s her best visual so far,” one fan said. “I like it, something on the airwaves for once,” another said.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song are relatable despite the catchy beat and infectious riddim. The track speaks about the woman being in a toxic relationship but realizing too late when she decides to “run run” away from the man. In the video, the man is, however, tortured by Shenseea and her all-female crew.

On the other hand, Shenseea shared an exciting post by her ShenYeng fans, who have been waiting patiently for new music. “Run Run” is the first song to be released from the artiste’s upcoming debut album. She has not given a name or release date, but many surmise that the album might be a mix of pop and dancehall with some hip-hop collaborations.