Shenseea & Belly Team Up On “How I’m Feeling” Off Madden 22 Soundtrack

Shenseea link up with fellow XO artist Belly on a new song, “How I’m Feeling,” off EA Sports Madden 22 soundtrack.

With the video game set to be released worldwide on Friday, August 20, NFL fans and music fans alike are excited to see the tracklist. ShengYeng fans are on edge after she revealed her placement on the highly anticipated game, as well as the collaboration with Palestinian-Canadian rapper, Belly.

Shenseea re-posted an announcement by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 (@eamaddennfl) that the full tracklist will drop tomorrow morning, but spoiled the surprise with her caption, “I’m on da soundrtrack [dancing emoji].” Her manager, Romeich Major, also took to his Instagram page to post a cover art of the artists featured on the upcoming game and captioned, “@shenseea featured on @eamaddenfl.”

Of course, fans did not hesitate to congratulate the artiste on nabbing another achievement.

Shenseea has been making significant strides since her re-emergence from a hiatus earlier this year. She revealed that she desperately needed a break to deal with the death of her mother. Shenseea’s mother died in 2020, but for the first half of 2021, the deejay had been scarce on social media and refrained from releasing new music.

Early last month, she announced her signing to a new manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby, who manages The Weekend, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Diddy, among others.

Her latest single, “Run Run,” was released some days after the announcement, becoming her first song for the year.

As “Run Run” continues to make strides, Shenseea perhaps has no intentions of going back on another hiatus. Soon after the release, the “Blessed” singer performed on the stage of one of Hip Hop’s biggest festivals, Rolling Loud Miami, becoming the first Jamaican artiste to do so.

Shenseea has also spent time with famous international artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey, and is set to release her first album.

Her newest development is being celebrated by her fans both home and overseas. So far, Shenseea appears to be the only dancehall artiste on the soundtrack.

Morray, Moneybagg Yo, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Tierra Whack, YSB Tril, 42 Dugg, JID, Sally Sossa and Tank, and the Bangas are the other artistes featured on the game’s tracklist.

Madden 22 soundtrack Tracklist:

1. “How I’m Feelin” – Belly feat. Shenseea

2. “Mime” – Morray

3. “Ball Is Life” – Swae Lee feat. Jack Harlow

4. “Blitz” – Moneybagg Yo feat. Tripstar

5. “8” – Tierra Whack

6. “Count Me In” – YSB Tril

7. “Oh No (Madden22 Version)” – BRS Kash

8. “Down Ready Set” – 42 Dugg

9. “Ambassel” – JID

10. “Number One” – Sally Sossa

11. “Back In A Minute” – Tank and the Bangas