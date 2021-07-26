DaBaby Addresses Backlash Over Homophobic Rant, Made It Worst

DaBaby’s name has been swirling in the media since his Rolling Loud performance in Miami on Sunday, July 25.

DaBaby has been the recipient of some heavy backlash from social media users who accused him of being homophobic following a controversial statement he made during his eventful performance.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said, strolling the stage shirtless. He went on to make some remarks that angered the LGBT community and the reactions on social media was swift. At least one man in the audience threw his Adidas sneaker at DaBaby on stage.

Twitter users had no reservations in calling out the “Rockstar” rapper, labeling him ‘homophobic’ and describing him as ‘the corniest mf alive.’

DaBaby has now decided not to let things play out without intervention. On Monday (July 26), the rapper took to his Instagram story to respond to the backlash.

“I’m a address this weak-a** internet sh*t one time and then I’m a get back to giving my love to my fans. What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you ni**as on the internet, or you bitter b*tches on the internet. It’s not your business…” he said. “What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking at a little five-six second clip from they god*mn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

The “Ball If I Want To” rapper proceeded to clarify his comments, claiming that internet users twisted his words.

“Regardless of what you mfs talking bout on the internet and twisted up my words, all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*ck up. My boy had a crop-top on, front row, he out there in that jungle in that water ..… the hell y’all talking bout, y’all ni**as shut the f*ck up, you ni**as that ain’t at the show,” he said.

He continued to explain, “I said if you don’t got AIDS put your cellphone light up, I said if you ain’t suck d*ck in the parking lot put your cellphone lights up, so I could drop my next song, I wasn’t going on no rant that’s called a call of action…. All the lights went up gay or straight, you wanna know why? Cause even my gay fans don’t got f***ing AIDS.”

The rapper maintained that his words were just a part of his performance and interaction with his fans and maintained that social media users are “tripping” and bringing negative vibes and energy upon themselves.

The 29-year old’s eventful performance on Sunday also saw him receiving criticisms for other ‘questionable’ behaviors. Fans were quick to point out that moments after DaBaby performed “Cry Baby,” a song that features Megan Thee Stallion, he brought Tory Lanez on stage.

Tory is accused of infamously shooting Megan in her leg. Fans found the move disrespectful, given the history of the situation. Last month, upon the release of “SKAT” by Lanez and DaBaby, Megan unfollowed Baby before the two had a lengthy social media banter. They are still not seeing eye to eye, as the rapper keeps his friendship with Lanez active.

What do you make of the whole DaBaby debacle? Do you believe it was all an act for the amusement of his fans?