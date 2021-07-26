Man Who Threw Adidas Sneaker At DaBaby Comes Forward

The man who threw an Adidas sneaker at DaBaby at Rolling Loud Miami has stepped forward.

DaBaby was the subject of fans’ ire on Sunday night, leading to an angry fan stoning him with a shoe for bringing Tory Lanez on stage right after Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

DaBaby shocked fans with his blatant show of disrespect by bringing out Lanez during his performance. Lanez is facing jail time for charges in the shooting of the “Thot Sh*t” rapper, in which Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in both feet following a disagreement last year.

Since the case began, fans have taken sides on whether they believe Megan Thee Stallion or Tory Lanez. While some have outrightly supported Lanez, others believe he is guilty of the accusations leveled against him.

While performing, DaBaby shocked the audience when he brought Tory Lanez on the stage. This was right after Megan Thee Stallion wrapped up her sexy set where she twerked for fans in an orange bikini and cover-up piece. As for Tory’s performance, he arrived on stage in a big costume, and DaBaby asked his fans to guess who was in the costume.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, said. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

He then lifted the giant mask off of Tory’s head as he joined him to perform their collaborative single, “SKAT.”

Some fans online felt that the rapper had gone too far by bringing Tory Lanez on stage.

“I truly hope dababy and tory lanez both have some terrible s**t coming their way. praying on a horrendous downfall for them both,” one user on Twitter said.

While stopping to talk to fans, however, the high-energy DaBaby, with his upper body exposed and gleaming with sweat, asked fans to “put a hand in the air with a cell phone and then turn the f**king light on.”

At least one fan, however, wasn’t feeling DaBaby’s request and sent a shoe sailing past his head. He ducked just in time but had a few words to say to the thrower.

“Who the f*k threw that motherfking busted a* god-damn Adida?” he shouted?

Fans on social media had a field day, however, at his expense as they trolled him.

“Whomever threw that shoe at Dababy is legendary.” One person said on Twitter.

“Normalize throwing a shoe at DaBaby.,” another said while another posted – “I’m not mad someone threw a shoe at DaBaby at Rolling Loud. I’m mad someone threw a shoe at DaBaby at Rolling Loud and missed.”

Another fan, however, said DaBaby’s actions were wrong as he was trying to minimize the effect of what Tory did.

“Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty its evil. Tory shot that girl,” another raged. “He literally tried to harm that girl. This ain’t no rap beef quit trying to minimize what Tory did to that girl.”

Meanwhile, DaBaby isn’t friends on social media with Megan, who deleted the former in spite of them collaborating on several songs like “Cash S**t,” “Nasty,” “Cry Baby,” and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It.”

Neither follows each other on Instagram.

