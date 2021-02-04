Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video Gets Rave Reviews

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby both came to life in their risque Toy Story inspired music video for “Cry Baby.”

The track was released as a part of Megan’s debut studio album Good News. It has gone on to become one of the hottest songs off the project. Its rise in popularity was aided by the viral dance craze on TikTok. The challenge saw numerous women from all over the world trying their legs at the move Megan Thee Stallion is famous for. The challenge had run its course, making way for others such as the Bussit and the Silhouette challenges. Yet, the release of the music video has already begun to reignite the love for the dance craze, which is evident in the video already trending on popular social media platforms.

It’s easy to understand why, as Thee Stallion shows just how to get to work on the colorful set. At the end of the day, it’s all fun and games as Dababy’s character breezes through the store’s isles in his miniature Bentley. Comedic value is added by award-winning comedian Blameitonkway. The video is directed by Colin Tilley, while Jamee Ranta and Jack Winter are listed as producers of what many would love to refer to us Toy Story 4: The hip hop edition.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have shown that they are willing to go the extra mile in their music videos. The Charlotte rapper left his fans with numerous questions less than a month ago when he was seen surfing on a sea of seamen in the music video for the remix of “Throat Baby.” As for Megan, she bodied a pretty intricate choreography for the music video put together for her single, “Body.” Both actions are clear signs of determination to one’s craft.

You can check out the video below.

Here are some reactions to the video.

HOTTIES! Ask me anything you want to know abt CRYBABY using the #CRYBABYVIDEO hashtag and I’ll answer on my live stream on YouTube tonight ? 6:00 PT pic.twitter.com/0U3K6GQyXe — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 3, 2021