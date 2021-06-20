DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Clash On Instagram, Pardison & Tory Lanez Respond

Twitter was practically on fire Saturday night as Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby used the platform in a heated exchange.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were good friends, up until, Monday, June 14 after the release of DaBaby and Tory Lanez’s hot new track. Given that Megan had accused the “Say It” singer of shooting her in her foot in July 2020, the move did not sit well with her.

Not long after, Thee Stallion unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram, a move that had social media users speculating that there was some beef between the two.

On Saturday, June 19, DaBaby finally broke his silence on the matter when he retweeted a post regarding the situation, a move he denied even making.

Bo (@symeautomatic) tweeted, “I guess @DaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” followed by some laughing emojis. While DaBaby has since un- retweeted the post, things were already set in stone as social media users were already sharing screenshots of the deed. The rapper took to the comment section of theshaderoom’s repost saying “That ain’t Baby Beef.” He later took to his own page to address his move that social media users were already considering to be wrong.

“Baby got enough problems of his own my n**ga, ion got noooo reason to inherit the next MF problems. Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get. I’m out n**gas bidness while still successfully doing business,” he wrote.

But, fans are not buying his ‘keep me out of it’ attitude, not after his first retweet, and not after sharing a friendship with Megan and working with her enemy.

“U retweeted in to the business tho so….don’t back pedal now,” one person commented.

Soon after, Megan took matters into her own hands, tweeting in response to DaBaby, “support me in private and publicly do something different….these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets,” she said.

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

DaBaby responded, “You done let these folks get the best of you thug. Ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” n**ga, let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g.”

The rapper went on to explain that he did not retweet that first message that started the banter, sharing a screenrecording of him trying to un-retweet the post from his account.

Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of ?. How tf dat work? Y’all niggas hell? Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ? Luv u Meg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

“Idk what type of illuminati sh*t Twitter got goin on…I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly sh*t. Then once people start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter don’t let me. Type sh*t y’all on?” he explained.

By that time, Megan had already responded accusing the rapper of changing his initial stance on the ‘Tory shot Megan’ situation.

“My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said “that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that sh*t” but now this ain’t your “beef”?” she said.

“You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat ni**a a directly. I told him da same sh*t. lol. Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what. Sh*t still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate a*s. Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl,” DaBaby responded.

He continued, “lon even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another ni**a woman about some sh*t another ni**a accused of. How tf dat work? Y’all ni**as hell. Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bish off wit a bang didn’t it? Luv u Meg”

Of course, Megan’s boo, Pardison Fontaine would not have her fighting this battle alone. The rapper jumped in with a fiery tweet, “You a clown a*s ni**a doin clown a*s sh*t then tryin to back pedal.. ni**a that’s what it is.. u don’t ever gotta address her again”

In another tweet, he added, “This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef .. so a ni**a let a lot of that weak sh*t slide.”

Apparently, Pardi was still not done yet. The rapper had a few more words to get off his chest. He added, “YOU NI**AS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny..ANY NI**A THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS P*SSY ANY NI**A THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A B*TCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FU**IN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED.”

The social media exchange could not end without DaBaby getting the final words. The rapper, who is known to have multiple assault charges ended the banter with lyrics from Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable.”

He simply wrote, “You must not know bout mee You must not know bout meeeeeh.”