Vybz Kartel Dedicates New Song To The “Black Woman”

Vybz Kartel drops a new song dedicated to the “Black Woman.”

Vybz Kartel might be taking an Instagram hiatus but the dancehall entertainer has been putting in work under the radar as he rolls out a number of tracks, including “Ski Trip,” “African Summer,” “Torque,” and his most recent offering, “Black Woman.”

“Black Woman” is an ode to one of the strongest beings on the planet. The black woman has faced numerous tribulations over the many centuries of human existence and continues to do so with each passing day. Vybz Kartel has previously advocated for the main females in his life with songs dedicated to Tanesha Shorty Johnson his leading lady, Theresa Palmer, his mom, and his daughter Adianna Palmer. This time he has decided on a general approach, as he sings about the love and respect he has for the black queens of the earth.

He promises nothing less than the sun and the moon on this Dynasty Records / Attomatic Records / DJ Mac produced record.

“Cool the Sun, break the Moon / Bring the night Stars inside your room / Give my life,i’d die for You / So many things that u been through,” he utters as he delivers his soft and melodic lyrics over the My Letter To You Riddim.

The Chadd Kreative directed visuals showcase the black woman in her glorious form, as she immerses herself in nature. Go ahead and check out the video below to see more.