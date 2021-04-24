Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Welcomes Son Kenna

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora welcome the newest addition to their family, a baby boy name Kenna Pokora.

The actress/singer revealed via her IG that she gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, April 24, 2021. “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself with her bouncing baby boy in her hospital bed. “I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.”

Milian added, “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.” Matt Pokora commented on her post saying, “blessed party of 5!”

Just over a year ago, on January 20, 2020, Christina Milian gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby boy named Isaiah. The “Dip It Low” singer had a 10-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with R&B singer/producer The-Dream.

Milian and Matt Pokora secretly got married in December last year, days after she announced her pregnancy with her third child. Coincidentally, the same day Cassie revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

The actress and Pokora have been dating for a few years before officially tying the knot. Last year she said, “We said we want to actually have our kids there at our wedding someday so I will let you know when that happens. I’m sure I’ll put a little stunning video on my Instagram, like ‘He said yes’ or something like that. It’ll come. I feel like right now we’re married through life now, through kids.”