Christina Milian Welcomes Baby Boy Isaiah For Matt Pokora

Christina Milian welcomes her second child and first with Matt Pokora.

The “Dip It Low” singer introduced her baby boy, Isaiah to the world earlier this week. After months of blessing the ‘gram with radiant pregnancy photos, the singer/ actress gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Jan. 20. This is Christina Milian’s first child with boyfriend, Matt Pokora, a 33-year-old French international singer. The 38-year-old singer also has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from her previous relationship with producer The-Dream.

Christina Milian took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the birth of her son, sharing a precious photo of him holding her hand. She captioned the photo,” And so we begin,” a possible reference to her new chapter of motherhood. “Simply perfect” is how the singer chose to describe her baby boy, sharing with him, “The world is yours Son.”

Dad, Pokora, also shared a photo of his new baby boy holding onto his finger, and added a caption in French that translates to, “Once upon a time there was Isaiah, born on 20/01/2020 … you write the rest … welcome my son.” Then in English, he wrote to his girlfriend, “@christinamilian you’re my hero.”

The couple who began dating back in 2017, has shared every precious moment of their pregnancy with fans. Christina Milian and Matt announced that they were expecting back in July last year. Then in August, Christina and Matt shared that they were expecting a baby boy at their gender reveal party. Joined by daughter Violet, the trio set-off a miniature cannon releasing blue smoke into the air, revealing their little bundle of joy’s gender.

Earlier this month, Milian posted glowing photos of her in a bedazzled cropped-top, and matching paints at her star-studded baby shower.

Congratulations again to the young couple.