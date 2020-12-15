Christina Milian & Matt Pokora Got Married Before Announcing Pregnancy With Third Child

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are married.

One round of good news deserves another, and actor, singer, and model Christina Milian is serving up another round of the good stuff following word that she and her fiance’ Matt Pokora recently tied the knot. The news follows an equally wonderful reveal, which is that the couple is expecting another baby sometime next year. The truth is, Christina did not serve up the info surrounding her latest milestone herself and simply left it for the media to discover. The story was shared by the popular French magazine Public.

As reported by the Magazine, the family went for a more modern, less elaborate route when they decided to get married at the “town hall” [similar to a city hall] in The City Of Love, Paris. The publication mentioned that the wedding happened on December 09, 2020, which is just a day before the couple shared the news about their newest arrival to the family.

The beautiful bride opted for a simple satin dress instead of an elaborate wedding gown. Apparently, the celebrations went back to the Les Jardins du Faubourg restaurant, which is own by a friend of theirs. The move is not only practical but also very romantic, since the two met at a restaurant in France in 2017.

The newlyweds are still keeping their marriage on the hush hush as no photos have hit social media. What you can find on the gram are amazing images of their wonderful family, inclusive of their 11-month-old baby boy and Milian’s daughter Violet, from her previous marriage to The Dream.

“We said we want to actually have our kids there at our wedding someday so I will let you know when that happens. I’m sure I’ll put a little stunning video on my Instagram, like ‘He said yes’ or something like that. It’ll come. I feel like right now we’re married through life now, through kids,” she said earlier this year.