Cassie and Christina Milian Annunces Pregnancy On The Same Day

Cassie and Christina Milian are both pregnant.

It’s nice to see that the hardships of 2020 have not stood in the way of the blessings two of the industry’s sweetest souls are about to receive. To be honest, the lockdown and the calls to stay inside may have just contributed to both Cassie and Christina Milian announcing that they are once again pregnant. Both lovelies took to Instagram to share the good news with their adoring fans. Many are now wondering if the two actually orchestrated the whole thing or if it’s all about the luck of the Irish.

This will be Christina Milian’s third child and the second for her and her boyfriend Matt Pokora. The couple’s announcement includes beautiful shots of Matt kissing his queen’s growing baby bump against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Their 10-month-old son Isiah was also included in the celebratory moment, as Milian shared a photo of him comforting his young sibling from within the womb.

“You and Me + 3 #morelove,” wrote the 39-year-old singer, actress, and model in the caption of her post on Instagram. The announcement has come as a pleasant surprise to many of her fans, who pointed out that none of her recent IG uploads showed any signs of her being pregnant. 35-year-old Matt Pokora also took some time to announce the impending arrival of the newest member of his family.

The French singer left a sweet message in his native tongue, which translates as follows: “Isaiah is already a protective big brother.”

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine tied the knot in September of last year, and in December, they were saying hi to their bundle of joy, Frankie Fine. A year later, we have Frankie front and center as she plays the leading role in the touching, piano-driven announcement video shared by Cassie and Alex. Cassie, the former ex of rap and business mogul Diddy, wrote “Coming soon…” to accompany the tear-jerking visuals. Alex had a bit more to say in the caption left below his upload.

He shared, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

Cassie followed her post with images from her maternity shoot.

#NoBreaks and #2under2 are just a couple of the tags being used to describe the glorious phenomenon both women are about to undertake. We are here for it.