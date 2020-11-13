King Von’s Sister Exposed Mortician For Allegedly Leaking Photos Of His Dead Body

King Von’s sister wants the person responsible for her brother’s morbid photo leak fired.

Amid the death of 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von, photos from his autopsy leaked online. The departed rapper’s sister is understandably furious and has taken to social media to express that. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed that she is aware of the person behind the photo leak naming Atlanta Airport Mortuary Shipping Services employee Freddyie Curry as the culprit.

Von’s sister, who goes by Kayla B, is demanding that Curry be fired from his job immediately. “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!!” Kayla wrote in the caption for an Instagram post revealing the man’s Facebook page. “HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”

Kayla claims that Curry is being protected by his job, which is interesting if you really deduce it. The conundrum is the employer may want to protect themselves from litigation, and unfortunately, the accused is their responsibility and representative. Meanwhile, employers usually seek to distance or separate themselves from any bad publicity or beacons of it, so if Curry did, in fact, leak the photo, they’re looking at an outrageous storm of bad press if they don’t act soon.

The family of the late Chicago rapper has sadly not been able to mourn in peace following the influx of media that has surfaced online surrounding the late rapper. From people reporting what they claim were his last words to the viral footage of his actual last moments and now the gutwrenching capture of his carcass shopping on the web, they have had to grieve in miserable conditions that have only grown worse.

King Von was fatally shot outside of a venue in Atlanta last week, Friday (Nov. 6). The rapper was reportedly feuding with Quando Rondo, whose entourage was reportedly involved in the altercation. There were other casualties from the shooting incident, and Von’s manager was also shot. A 22-year-old Timothy Leeks was charged with Von’s murder after surveillance footage exposed the man behind the crime. Meanwhile, Von’s sister and the rest of his family have to deal with the aftermath of his leaked autopsy photo.

Do you think the mortician should only lose his job if he is guilty?