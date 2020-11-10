50 Cent Tells T.I. To Shut Up Over Beef With King Von’s Sister, “They Will Kill You”

50 Cent is telling his frenemy T.I. to keep quiet after triggering a beef with King Von’s allies.

On Monday, T.I. sent out a message on Instagram informing folks from other cities not to bring their beefs to Atlanta. His statement comes days after the murder of Chicago rapper King Von who was shot and killed outside a club in Atlanta. Initial reports suggest that he was killed by men linked to one of his rap rivals, Quando Rondo. At first, it seems like his message was directed towards Von’s killing, and that triggered a backlash from his family and allies, including his cousin and his sister, who issued a scathing statement.

“Wasn’t u just out the other night wit other b*tches at copper cove I stay seeing u cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” King Von’s sister Kayla wrote on IG Story. “And these r FACTS! But The energy he always putting in ppl business need to be the same energy he need to make it right wit his daughter! Now wea is my brother @50cent get on his a*s!”

T.I. has since responded saying that he was not speaking ill of King Von, who he calls an ally. “My last post had nothing to do with King Von,” he wrote. “Y’all grossly mistaken, I have no motive or intention to do harm or malice to cats I’m cool wit.”

TIP also sends out condolences to Von and his family as they grieve his death. 50 Cent heard King Von’s sister cry and responded on Instagram, telling him to chill out. “A [T.I.] you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything,” Fifty wrote. “They got casualties this is real sh*t, I don’t know what you was thinking but re think it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. what hood you from again? come on now it’s quiet time.”