King Von Shot Dead In Shootout With Rival Rapper Quando Rondo Gang In Atlanta

King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in a shootout with rival rapper King Von’s gang.

Reports are surfacing that rapper King Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, has been shot and is in critical condition following an alleged altercation with Quando Rondo at an Atlanta nightclub. Sources are now saying that Von has since died from his injuries. A report by Atlanta News Now (AJC), stated that a fight that happened outside of Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge ended up in gunfire being exchanged. The report further stated that two people died as a result of the shooting. Apparently, an argument between two groups, which included the crews of King Von and Quando Rondo’s, was reported at around 3 AM outside the above-mentioned club.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek gave a little more details on the shooting:

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups. Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

Rumors are also being circulated that King Von died, especially on social media site Twitter. However many other sources said that he arrived at the hospital in a critical condition. Sadly, he has now passed.

The young and up-and-coming rapper is affiliated with Lil Durk. The 26-year-old began rapping in 2018 and has been steadily growing in popularity following his songs like “Problems” and “Crazy Story.” That song has more than fifty million views on YouTube. He was expected to release new music today, according to his Instagram page.

“Armed & Dangerous Video Drops 2’morrow. ???????.. y’all want it?”

His fans on Instagram are also looking for answers. This fan said: “Did he get shot last night ? did his best friend die,” this one added: “sending prayers your way man smh???,” and this fan offered similar sentiments: “Pull thru. Leave Chicago. Never go back. They want to kill you just to say they did it. Time for one of y’all to be the example of what it’s like to be from there and … live … ?.”

There has been no update about his condition as yet, but fans will be hoping that the talented rapper pulls through.