YFN Lucci Claps Back At NBA YoungBoy For Shooting Shots At Reginae Carter

YFN Lucci comes out strongly against NBA YoungBoy for shooting his shots his ex-girlfriend Reginae Carter in his new song

NBA Youngboy stepped out into the world as a man after ringing in his 21st birthday on October 20, 2020. Among other things, it means that he can now drink without fear and truly experience life as a man. It seems one other way he wants to ring in his manhood is with a new baby with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. The rapper has already bagged and presumably impregnated Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna, and it has been clear for the past few years that he wants more.

The Baton Rouge kid made the announcement on his new song, a remix of Jay-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” On it he raps, “Ain’t no fugazi, I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae [Carter] how big the sh*t would be if we had a baby.”

The young Carter has not responded to Youngboy’s namedrop but her on again and off again beau YFN Lucci had something to say in the comment section below a post from The Shade Room.

“Boi a real b**** in person,” the Atlanta rapper penned, followed by a couple of laughing emojis. YFN Lucci and NBA Youngboy do not have any known rivalry at the moment. However, Lucci did send a bouquet of roses to Youngboy’s baby mama Jania back in August of last year, which raised a number of questions.

As of April 2020, YFN Lucci and Reginae have once again called it quits. During an interview shortly after the split, she spoke about the advice her father gave to help her through the situation. “My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know love themselves, they can’t love other people, and you can’t blame them for that,” she said.

NBA Youngboy has had similar criticisms thrown at him, with some persons alluding to the fact of him not loving himself, is directly related to the numerous kids and baby mamas he has squired over the years.

Be honest, do you think that Youngboy has a shot with Reginae?