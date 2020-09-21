Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole Will Have To Wait Another Year For Release From Prison

Bobby Shmurda was denied parole sending shock waves throughout the hip hop community.

Bobby Shmurda was dealt a massive blow in court today as his parole was denied. There is no word yet on why the New York rapper was denied parole, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but TMZ reported that he went before a parole board last week when he learned his fate. This means that Shmurda will have to now serve his full sentence that put his release date at December 2021, well over a year from now.

The news is a disappointing one for millions of fans who were hoping for Bobby Shmurda’s early release from prison. It appears that the Board of Parole is not convinced that he is fully rehabilitated, and part of the reason might be what transpired in prison since his sentencing. Shmurda has reportedly racked up more than a dozen violations and has been found with banned items such as weapons and drugs. There are also reports of fights he was involved in, which might’ve made the case clear cut for the parole officers.

While fans are disappointed in the news, there may be some good news on the music front. Sources are telling Urban Islandz that the rapper and his team might move forward with plans to release new music from previously recorded material.

The GS9 rapper pleaded guilty to charges of murder conspiracy in 2016 and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. At the time, he tried to back out of the plea deal but was unsuccessful since he had already signed the docs. His argument was that his attorney coerced him into taking a plea deal that he never wanted. Other members of his GS9 crew were given similar sentences while others got much stiffer punishments.

In the end, Bobby Shmurda said he took the lengthy prison sentence out of loyalty to his friends who stood by him.