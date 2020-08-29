Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Delayed, His Mother Confirms December Release Date In Tact

Bobby Shmurda will have to wait a few more weeks to know his fate.

According to a spokesperson for New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, it looks like Bobby Shmurda fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to find out if he will be released from prison now that the rapper’s parole hearing has been pushed out to the week of September 14th instead of the week of August 17th.

After the hearing, the Board of Parole will have two weeks to decide if Bobby will be released or continue serving time towards his sentence, which had an original release date of December 11, 2021. The 26-year old rapper, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 along with eleven other people in an operation conducted by NYPD’s Brooklyn South Violence Reduction Task Force and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Gang Unit. In 2016, Shmurda pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession.

Rumors of Bobby’s possible release began circling around social media in early August, with fans getting excited at the prospect of a free Shmurda. However, even if all goes well at the upcoming hearing, Bobby isn’t officially eligible for parole until December 11th of this year.

Bobby Shmurda still has a great deal of fans and supporters, the most passionate of whom might be his own mother who wrote a heartfelt tribute to her son on his birthday earlier this month. “I am screaming Happy Birthday to my youngest Chewy Chew,” she wrote on Instagram, “and man I don’t know where to start I guess you had to be there.” She went on to brag on her son’s character, saying, “My boy is Caring, Sharing, Sweet, Loving, Loyal Energetic, Empathetic and Brave he is such a unique person.”

Let’s hope this family sees a warm reunion very soon and that Shmurda keeps his spirits high and his creative juices flowing once he is back in the studio.