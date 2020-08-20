NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album “TOP”, NBA Accused Of Copying Roddy Ricch

NBA YoungBoy says he is dropping a new album called “TOP” but some fans thinks he is copying Roddy Ricch for his artwork.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again made a surprise announcement on Twitter about an upcoming new album. The hip-hop artist has an impressive track record racking up hit after hit and multiple No. 1 albums at just 20 years old, so fans have certainly been looking forward to new music. According to YoungBoy, he will finally be releasing his second studio album entitled TOP next month.

“September 11th “TOP” the album 18 songs #PreOrder now,” the rapper tweeted along with a black and white portrait of his likeness, which appears to be the album cover. He also announced that the 18-track project will include his recently released track “Kacey Talk.”

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy took a short hiatus from the music, telling fans that he would not be offering any new releases until he is “in a better situation” after there were some issues with his label. Apparently, he requested his masters in exchange for four free albums, but the label executives didn’t bite.

September 11th “TOP” the album 18 songs #PreOrder now pic.twitter.com/LelxhXAPWe — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) August 20, 2020

The rapper’s last project 38 Baby 2, which was released in April, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his second No. 1 on the chart within six months following AI YoungBoy 2 topping the tally in October 2019. It was his third consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in that time period as well after Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which peaked at No. 1 on that chart was released in February of this year.

The Baton Rouge rapper has not disclosed much else regarding the details of the new album, including its features and theme, but fans are glad to see that he is maintaining the habit of releasing a new body of work every few months.

While NBA YoungBoy’s fans welcomed the news on Twitter, Roddy Ricch fans are not too thrilled by it because of how much his album cover art closely resembles Roddy’s, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. “Why NBA copying Roddy whole flow and whole artwork like these youngins have no originality these days man,” one fan wrote.

Are you excited for NBA YoungBoy’s new album?

