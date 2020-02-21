NBA YoungBoy Drops “Still Flexin Still Steppin” Album: Listen It

NBA Youngboy new album Still Flexin Still Steppin is finally here.

NBA YoungBoy has been touted as one of the most creative young acts in hip hop, regularly incorporating creative flows and concepts in his songs and videos. It’s no surprise that fans go crazy whenever the Baton Rouge rapper announces that he is dropping something new. At just 20 years of age, the rapper has been making massive strides in the game, securing some pretty impressive wins in terms of streams and record sales. The “Dirty Iyanna” rapper also got a massive win in court when a judge ended his probation early, allowing him to leave his home at will.

Youngboy Broke Again is making use of his new freedom, as the rapper is now able to freely make music and shoot his videos once he stays on the right side of the law. The young rapper and his team should definitely be commended for standing behind their word to drop the project in February.

Based on the pristine quality of his recent releases, fans are hoping that this new 14 track project will be something of a masterpiece. Still Flexin Still Steppin seems set to showcase YoungBoy in all his glory, as the rapper decided only to incorporate one feature in the form of fellow Never Broke Again, LLC rapper, Quando Rondo.

Fans have had a chance to sample the project through “Fine By Time,” “Knocked Off,” and “Bad Bad,” which have all been released as singles. There is still a lot to look for on this project, with fans sharing just how anxious they are to dig into the likes of “Bat Man” and “How You Want It.” Sadly, there just wasn’t enough room for all the favorites leaving some fans heartbroken that the likes of “Talk My Shit” and “Murda Man” did not make the final cut.

In the words of one of the most successful young rappers on the scene, the album is set to be released “TOMORROW NIGHT!! #FEB21 #SFSS.”