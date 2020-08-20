Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her Amid Reports Of Pending Charges

Megan Thee Stallion has finally exposed Tory Lanez as her shooter.

After more than a month of speculation and a bunch of different stories hitting the blogs about the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot, the rapper has finally come forward to set the record straight about the incident. Megan sent out a warning on Twitter that she was about to expose the suspected shooter, and moments later, she was on Instagram Live spilling all the tea.

According to Megan, Tory Lanez “dry” shot her “for no reason” while she was walking away from an argument that took place between them in the car. The “Savage” rapper says there are witnesses, and her friend and Tory’s security were both in the vehicle during the brawl. Tory reportedly pulled the trigger from the back seat when Megan Thee Stallion hopped out of the car after deciding that she was done arguing.

Stallion also cleared up that the incident did not occur outside Kylie Jenner’s mansion but rather 5 minutes away from her own house that she says she was just trying to get to. Also, contrary to early reports, the argument did not stem from the rapper being jealous over Tory Lanez, giving Kylie all his attention. Meg also denied ever hitting the singer, saying he has had his publicist lying to the media for him.

The “Savage” rapper admitted that she should not have been protecting Tory all this time but explained that she was scared to tell the police what exactly happened right away because of the current sociopolitical climate and ongoing issues with police brutality. She explained that she was especially scared to be honest about the incident at first because there was a weapon in the vehicle with them.

“The police was literally killing black people for no mutha***n reason,” Megan explained about her thought process at the time. “Soon as the police tell us all get out the mutha***n car, the police was really aggressive. You think I’m really bout to tell the police that us n***s, us black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell laws that there is a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there ’cause I didn’t wanna die,” she added. The rapper admitted that she even kept mum at the hospital when doctors inquired because of how scared she was.

Megan alluded to coming clean about Tory on Twitter shortly before she did. Sending out a tweet prior to her Instagram Live session, the rapper wrote, “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.” Thankfully for prosecutors and black women everywhere, Thee Stallion fulfilled that promise. “Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him, and y’all muthaf***rs not sparing me – that’s crazy,” she said.

During her rant, she also left a message for Tory Lanez, who has remained tight-lipped this whole time. “Stop f***ing lying on me,” she said. Stop acting like black women is the muthaf***in problem. Stop acting like black women is aggressive when all they be doing is speaking the muthaf***in facts and you muthaf***rs can’t handle it. Stop spreading lies. Truth muthaf***in is b***h you shot me, you’re scared to come tell everybody that you f***ing shot me and you got your whole f***ing team on the internet lying trying to cover your muthaf***in ass.”

Now that the truth is out, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office should no longer need further investigation in order to file the charges for felony assault with a firearm. Tory Lanez is Canadian, so if he is convicted, he will most likely be deported after serving his time. The singer’s reps have not addressed Megan’s revelations, but they will surely have a ton of damage control. Nonetheless, it won’t be enough to save Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson now. It is expected that prosecutors will finally have enough to arrest him.