Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Twice After Heated Argument

Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion twice in her leg after she attempted to leave following a heated argument in Hollywood Hills on Sunday.

Following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were involved in an altercation that saw the singer/rapper being arrested and Megan rushed to the hospital. Officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the Hollywood Hills area at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. They were told that an argument took place among a group of people in an SUV following which shots were fired. Authorities were able to track down the vehicle containing Tory, Meg, and her best friend, Kelsey.

Cops noted that Meg had sustained an injury to her foot, which prompted them to search the vehicle. They then located a gun within the SUV, arresting Tory Lanez on the spot for possession of a gun. The rapper posted $35,000 bail and was released later that day at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13th.

At the time of the initial story, it was believed that Meg sustained the cut on her leg via a broken piece of glass. Yesterday she shocked the world when she announced on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds during the incident on Sunday morning. The “Savage” rapper divulged, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She revealed that cops drove her to a hospital where she undergo surgery on her leg to remove bullets. Fans began to speculate as to who or why anyone would want to shoot the rapper. Thee Stallion’s best friend, Kelsey, issued a brief statement where she pushed back against any allegation that she might’ve had something to do with hurting the female rapper. She also noted that she was there and witnessed what took place. Perhaps she is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

Following that, a producer of Megan Thee Stallion sent a chilling threat to Tory Lanez, telling him to count his days. At this moment, fans struggled to believe that the Canadian singer was responsible for the shooting. Not letting up, her producer Lil Ju, added, “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullsh*t story.” TMZ later posted a video of Megan exiting the vehicle, and it appears that blood was dripping from her feet.

In a move that seems to be the final nail in Tory’s coffin, PageSix confirmed today that Tory was the alleged assailant who fired the shot at Meg as she was attempting to leave his vehicle. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told the site.

There is said to be a video of the shooting, and an investigation is currently underway. Their source further stated, “This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.” PageSix reached out to LAPD for further information on the alleged video but was told that any evidence would, “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”

Although officials did not announce that Tory Lanez was, in fact, a suspect, they did reveal that they’re actively investigating the shooting incident as a crime and is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident that involved Daystar Peterson (Tory Lanez), to come forward.

At this moment, fans are silenced by the claims, as many were hoping that he was defending Megan Thee Stallion and was not the bearer of harm. Our thoughts are with Meg as she recovers at home.