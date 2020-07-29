Chronixx Speak On How Koffee Impacted His Music, Calls Her “Breath Of Fresh Air”

Chronixx is speaking on Koffee’s impact on his own music and how she helped shaped his creative process.

Reggae singer Koffee can now add Chronixx at the top of her list of admirers as he divulged that she motivates him to produce more exciting music. On the heels of dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel declaring himself a lover of Koffee’s music, by writing this message on his Instagram Story, “Koffee star! What a likkle gal bad!!! Lockdown a me song. Koffee I’m feeling you,” Chronixx has chimed in with his own appreciation of the Grammy-kid.

During his recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, Chronixx shared how highly he regards the “Rapture” songstress. He proudly and sincerely declared himself as one of her biggest fans, announcing that Koffee’s creativity in her musical choices has prompted him to take on roads untraveled in his own musical pursuits. He kicked off the interview focusing on Koffee, sweetly saying, “Let’s talk about how much of a fan I am.”

Chronixx then commented on Koffee’s solidified mega-superstar status at such a young age. “She is making the best music of her generation already, even though her generation is not even really in their 20s yet,” he said.

He went on to explain just how huge an impact she has had on him, “Koffee really made me a more exciting person musically, after seeing how she approaches her creativity, it was just like a breath of fresh air. Whenever people used to tell me my music is such a breath of fresh air, it’s the first time I got to experience it from a artiste that was a few years younger than me. It’s just crazy.”

The “Dela Move” singer seemed awestruck of the sheer power that Koffee’s music has influenced upon him, citing that for him, inspiration usually strikes from those that are older and more established musically than himself. “Before now, it was just the artistes older than myself or the more experienced artiste that I would get such a heavy inspiration from, but it’s such a beautiful thing to see it come from a young artiste in my time,” he said.

Koffee’s latest release “Lockdown” has been burning up the airwaves, already gaining an incredible 5 million views since its release one week ago. It has also remained at the number one Trending spot on YouTube throughout this time. It has already been dubbed as the track for the summer, and it gives off positive easy-going laid-back vibes.

Chronixx’s latest single, “Cool As The Breeze/Friday,” bears striking similarities to the theme of Koffee’s track so it could very well be a Koffee led inspiration.

Chronixx’s new track will be featured on his upcoming sophomore album titled Dela Splash. Speaking on the album, he highlighted that it will be a “celebration of the festive side of music where everyone can understand and dance to.” The album is slated to be released towards the end of 2020, and it will boast previously released singles such as “Same Prayer” and “Dela Move.”

We’ll be sure to keep our ears peaked for it’s release as we’re excited to hear more of what his new budding inspiration from Koffee will bring.