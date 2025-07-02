50 Cent Says He Is Not Worried About Diddy Being Freed

50 Cent says he has nothing to worry about now that Diddy could walk free this month.

The Bad Boy Records mogul was found not guilty on the more serious charges he was facing, racketeering and sex trafficking. But that doesn’t mean he will avoid time behind bars. Diddy was found guilty on two lesser charges that could see him spending months behind bars.

Nevertheless, that is still better than the life in prison he was facing for his racketeering case and up to 15 years for sex trafficking. Diddy’s sentencing hearing is set for July 8, and he will remain behind bars at least until sentencing concludes.

50 Cent has since reacted to the verdict, writing on Instagram, “Diddy beat the Rico,that boy a bad man, he like the Gay John Gotti.” In another post, Fif wrote, “Diddy just told me to tell Yall don’t worry about him, he gonna hold it down Real sh*t.”

Fans have been going at 50 Cent in the comments, warning him that Diddy will be coming after him once he is a free man. The G-Unit rapper has been trolling the rap mogul nonstop since his arrest in September last year in New York.

“50 you lost this battle and now you should be worried because that man coming for you once he is out, he might ruined you for real this time,” one person told Fifty. Another said, “Imagine all that campaigning you did to make him look bad and he still get out man you better apologize cuz he coming for you.”

Still, 50 Cent remains defiant and quickly responded, telling fans he is far from worried. “Get the f**k off my page talking about I’m supposed to be scared of the Gay Teflon Don!” Fifty wrote.

50 Cent’s beef with Diddy spanned decades, but appears to be mostly one-sided in recent years as the billionaire mogul has entirely ignored Fifty’s social trolling.

Earlier this week, Fifty’s baby mother Shaniqua Tompkins alleges that he hired Diddy’s baby mother Misa Hylton back in the day as a stylist so he could get dirt on Diddy and sleep with her. Tompkins also claimed that Fif was trying to sign Mase, but Diddy wanted $2 million, a price tag the G-Unit head felt was too high.