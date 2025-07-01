Diddy Trial Jury Reaches Verdict On Four Of Five Counts He Is Facing

The jury in Diddy’s trial has reached a verdict in four out of the five counts against him.

The federal trial is down to the last moments as reports emerge that the jury has already reached a verdict on four of the counts, but seems deadlocked on one count. The jury sent a note to the judge confirming that they are unable to reach a verdict on one count, which is racketeering conspiracy.

However, the jury reached a verdict on counts two through five, which is a step closer to wrapping up the case.

Diddy is facing charges of alleged Sex trafficking by force, alleged Sex Trafficking by Force, alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of “Jane” and commercial sex workers, alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of Cassie and commercial sex workers, Fraud, or Coercion of Cassie, and fraud or coercion of “Jane.”

According to the jury’s note to the judge, both sides of the divide share “unpersuadable opinions” regarding the Rico count that resulted in the deadlock. The Rico count might also carry the heaviest sentencing if he is found guilty on that count.

Defense lawyers and the prosecution ask Judge Arun Subramanian to instruct the jury to keep deliberating on the count that they are deadlocked on to reach a verdict. Judge Subramanian has indicated strongly that he will not accept a partial verdict in the trial. As a result, the judge will not read a verdict until the jury breaks the deadlock on the one count.

It remains unclear if the judge will send home the jury to continue deliberation tomorrow or if he will keep them back to finish deliberating today.

Diddy is facing decades or even life in prison if he is found guilty on the Rico charge. He is also facing up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of sex trafficking. The rap mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges before the trial and reportedly turned down a plea deal from prosecutors.

There is also a possibility that Diddy is found guilty on some charges and not guilty on others. The jury began deliberation on Monday and quickly hit a snag after one juror noted that he could not follow the judge’s instructions.