Vybz Kartel Releases New Album “Of Dons & Divas” – Listen It

Vybz Kartel has released his new album Of Dons and Divas with more than a dozen tracks and features.

The perennial dancehall leader Vybz Kartel is on the move again with his latest album reveal much to the delight of dancehall fans. The project has had a prolonged buzz since the Gaza Don made sure to tell his fans that this album was the one their ears have been waiting for. As stated by the deejay on his Instagram “JUNE 26 #Gazanation THE BEST DANCEHALL ALBUM IN A DECADE IS HERE WITH MORE FEATURES THAN A IPHONE20! AND EVERYONE IS A HIT!”

The album is called Of Dons and Divas, and the tracklist surely supports that theme. “More features than an iPhone 20” is right with the likes of former Gaza proteges Lisa Hyper and Tommy Lee set to make an appearance. The feature list goes on to include some of his most recent affiliates with Squash and Daddy1 of the 6IX also making the cut. Sikka Rhymes, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi also got the nod along with the new exciting dancehall prodigy Skillibeng.

Lisa Mercedes, Kartel’s rumored girlfriend, is also included on the list of features, adding controversy to the mix after the Muslim dancehall artiste sparked relationship rumors on Instagram Live recently. From where I sit, it seems this album is locked and loaded and ready to create a massive impact on the streets and on the chart.

Vybz Kartel has been referring to this body of work as “the Grammy album.” He seems really confident in this album release, going as far as to say that every track on the LP is a hit. Based on the World Boss’ catalog, you would have to be uninformed to bet against him, and the results are there to show. After all, this is his second album this year following the surprise tribute to his longtime girlfriend and sons’ mother entitled “To Tanesha.”

Since its release, “To Tanesha” peaked at No. 3 on iTunes in the Hip-Hop/Rap category for best selling albums in the U.S. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Canadian chart. It should be noted that this album was barely promoted before its release so it will be interesting to see how the ‘Teacha’ fares this time around after utilizing more aggressive promotional tools.

Vybz Kartel’s new album Of Dons and Divas is available now. You be the judge of the deejay’s latest lap around the dancehall track. Is it fit for the coveted gramophone?