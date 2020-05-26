Vybz Kartel Says “Of Dons & Divas” Is A Grammy Album

Vybz Kartel says his new project, Of Dons & Divas, is a Grammy album

Vybz Kartel is considered one of the greatest talents emerging out of Jamaica. However, without a Grammy to his name, there is just that one missing element to his self proclaimed Kingship. He is looking to change that with his upcoming album Of Dons & Divas, that is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020. Kartel is entrusting all his belief in the project that has been fluctuating between features and tracks since the official tracklist was unveiled earlier this year.

While sharing the full cover art and announcing the availability of the track for presale, Kartel disclosed his goals to his over 1 million Instagram followers. “#ofdonsanddivas the #GRAMMY Album. Click the link in the description to preorder presave or preview,” he wrote in the caption, along with tagging a number of the industry’s musical giants.

However, not everyone is convinced that Vybz Kartel is able to deliver just what the judges on the Grammy selection panel are looking for. While he spoke on the topic two years ago, fellow dancehall artiste Mr. Vegas shared the same sentiment when he mentioned that he believes the Worl’boss is deserving of the award for all the hard work he has put in over the decades.

We are still unsure of the full production credits for Vybz Kartel’s upcoming project. However, it’s evident that they will play key roles in his quest for the coveted award.

To Tanesha, Vybz Kartel’s previous effort, has earned him a brief spot on the Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart and definitely fattened his pockets by a couple million. If ‘Of Dons & Divas’ is properly recorded, mastered, distributed, and serves as a good representation of the genre, we could see the project delivering a whole lot more than its predecessor.