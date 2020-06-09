Producer Rvssian Defends His Jamaican Card Amidst “Privilege” Criticisms

Producer Rvssian was forced to defend his Jamaican card while getting criticized for being “privilege.”

As the world continues to confront systemic prejudices in the wake of George Floyd’s death, one of our own has had ?to defend his love for his country and his people. Jamaican producer Rvssian says trolls and ‘Jamaicans hiding behind their phones’ moved him to address the fact that “Jamaican” is not skin color or a set story, and regardless of circumstance, we’re one nation. In a series of subtweets, the international hitmaker shut down the Twitter fingers, pointing at his privileged upbringing as an indication that his patriotic comments are insincere.

Undertones of classism and colorism are prevalent in Jamaica, where a common assumption is that those removed from stories of struggle do not have an authentic enough Jamaican experience or voice. It’s an interesting accusation considering Rvssian’s career started with heavy involvement in the local music industry, boasting various collaborations with the likes of Taurus Riley and the Teacha, Vybz Kartel.

Setting his sights further in recent times, the producer has advanced his career, landing hits like “Writing on the Wall” featuring Cardi B and “IDKW” featuring Young Thug, Swae Lee, and Shenseea. Even with the groundwork and recent wins, naysayers still set out to call out Rvssian in the comments, as ZJ Sparks neatly put it. “Did your ancestors build the nation? No. you are NOT a descendant of enslaved people who were wrongfully subjected to inhuman treatment yet still the country was built off of their backs. Now go and sit down,” one fan commented.

Others insisted his background is still worth mentioning in regard to his current success: “Privilege doesn’t mean you didn’t work hard. It’s not an attack on all the hard work you did. It simply means you’ve had it easier than other people. A lot of people have some form of privilege they were born with. It cant be prevented but it can be acknowledged.” The rest of the feedback was incredibly positive, urging him to ignore them, go harder at his craft, even citing the proverb, “If a cow born inna a pig pen is still a cow doe listen dem yah yardie.”

Another summed up Rvssian’s own sentiments with a similar reaction to those questioning the depth of his roots. “Jamaica is not just struggles and ghetto stories. It’s a lot more than that. Everybody did not come from the ghetto. Not all Jamaicans grew up around violence and dysfunction. So because my struggles ate different, my story is not worth being told?”

Rvssian leveled the naysayers with a few receipts, including a photo of himself at an inner-city kid’s treat, and left some lines ‘for the trolls behind them phone on the net’: “God bless y’all. I’ma work harder just for you – hopefully you will grow to hate less. Hate blocks blessings. No negative vibes here.”

Born and raised in jamaica ?? my entire life. But a lot of Jamaicans on the net behind their phones like to act like they more Jamaican than me for what reason ? Motto. Out of many, One people. Don’t lose yourself. I love my country and people. — Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 4, 2020

Big up mi mother and father – love you?? Uno grow me to not judge & badmind. pic.twitter.com/Pm7M2Eiqmw — Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 5, 2020

When I’m in streets in Jamaica ?? it’s all love. I love the people. Never no hate. But the trolls behind them phone on the net. God bless y’all. I’ma work harder just for you – hopefully you will grow to hate less. Hate blocks blessings. No negative vibes here. — Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 5, 2020

Dem a guh roast u today — Zj Sparks – Discipline Is Freedom?? ? (@Sparkiebaby) June 4, 2020

Rvssian born uptown . The man story good . Him wasn’t a notnice . And never struggle or have to beg no man him just work hard at his craft yes but he had financial and family support and that big boy his fault but . So don’t come like the man start from nothing .kmt — scrappa (@876skyazpromo) June 5, 2020