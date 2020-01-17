Shenseea Links With Young Thug & Swae Lee On New Song “IDKW”

Shenseea dropped a new single with Young Thug and Swae Lee called “IDKW.”

Dancehall singjay Shenseea got fans hyped when she announced that her first track of the year would feature American rappers Young Thug and Swae Lee. Now the song is finally out after much anticipation, and fans are weighing in. The Rvssian production is a remake of Wayne Wonder and Buju Banton’s old hit “I Don’t Know Why,” which explains the title of the track being “IDKW.” “You may not be a movie star/ You may not drive a big fast car/ But I love you in every way,” Shenseea sings in the hook of the song.

The brilliant instrumental is a smooth and perfect mix through and through as expected with any production of Rvssian’s. Vybz Kartel’s iconic voice makes an appearance in the intro as well, as the producer also added his popular signature sample “Aye Rvssian!” to the track.

Though the song’s chorus is from a 90’s dancehall song, the verses, of course, are original. Swae Lee, who sings the catchy “I don’t know why, Oh, why” part of the hook, also delivers the first verse of the song, and as usual, an excerpt from the story of a toxic relationship.

After the second chorus, Young Thug’s vocals emerge on the track is probably the most surprising verse of the song. The rapper went for melodies over bars and has a more Ty Dolla $ign sound than that of a trap rapper. Shenseea finishes off the song with a very dancehall-type verse, which was a relief because it added to the song’s authenticity.

The new single has gotten mixed reviews since its release today (Jan 17). One fan on Twitter said she believes the song will go, Diamond, which would be an incredible achievement for the dancehall artist. There is, however, a very wide disparity in the song’s ratings as another fan tweeted, “Unu hear the new song weh Shenseea release wid couple other artist name ‘IDKW’?” the fan wrote. “Better she did mek ‘IDKW’ stay the original way cz that new sh*t is f**kry.” Yikes!

They say you can’t go wrong with a classic, but not everyone agrees. What do you think about Shenseea’s newest release?