The Weeknd Taps Lil Uzi Vert For “Heartless” Remix

The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert links up for “Heartless” remix.

The Weeknd dropped the deluxe version of his brand new album After Hours. The five-track extension comes through with a few remixes of the original tracks on the main project. The remixes include those to “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears, “After Hours,” and “Heartless,” which features Philadelphia rapper, Lil Uzi Vert. The live version of “Scared to Live,” which the singer performed on Saturday Night Live, also made its way on the project.

This most recent track on After Hours (deluxe) is not the first time that the two are collaborating. Lil Uzi Vert tagged the “Starboy” singer for “UnFazed,” which was featured on Uzi’s debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2. “Heartless” remix is also being dubbed as the “Vapor Wave Remix.” The Weeknd’s vocals remain unchanged on the remix, but Uzi comes through with a killer verse.

He raps, “She got me confused, I swear she got me mixed up (Woah)/I don’t need you, girl, so I don’t care if I slip up.”

He continues, “Yes, I swear I’m heartless, more life for my wrist up/She rob me for my love, I feel like this a stick-up (Freeze)/Yeah, it’s Lil Uzi from the 16/Grade-A bank account, you know I’m with the A-Team/Went up in my level, don’t know why they hate me/I knew I was gonna be this way since 18.”

Lil Uzi only recently dropped his long-awaited album Eternal Atake and followed up with a 14 track deluxe, LUV vs. The World 2. He has basically engaged domination mode, with over 28 tracks finding places among the Billboard charts, accounting for approximately 25% of the charts. This has led to him copping the top spot aboard the US Billboard 200. After Hours smashed Apple’s pre-add charts last week with over 1.02 Million pre-orders and is projected to sell a mind-boggling 400,000 equivalent album units.

The remix to “Heartless” is available for streaming on Youtube.