The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Album Arrives With Record Breaking Numbers

The Weeknd’s new album After Hours has arrived with some record breaking numbers.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has been a star-boy from birth, but tonight he’s really showcasing his star power through the release of his 14 track masterpiece, After Hours. The Weeknd promised something special and with the build-up to the project being quite dramatic, the fans’ expectations were running quite high. The anticipation had been so vast that Apple reported that the all-time high for pre-adds as been broken. Reports are that the pre-adds surpassed 975,000 globally on Apple Music, which quite an accomplishment. A broken record before the release of the album spells great things for the project, and the Canadian singer could be eyeing yet another Grammy nod.

The previous record of 800K pre-adds on Apple Music was held by Billie Eilish for her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

This was not the only success of the album, as previously released singles from the album, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” have done fantastically well aboard the US Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Heartless” nabbed the number 1 spot in December, meanwhile the latter holds the number 4 spot. “Bling Lights” has also secured the biggest sales gain for the week of March 21, 2020.

Earlier today, news broke that one of the singer’s biggest supporters passed away, and as a grand gesture, The Weeknd dedicated his 4th Studio album, After Hours to the fallen soldier.

“RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST. you were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base,” tweeted The Weeknd on Thursday (March 19). “Can’t believe i’m finding out about this today. I’m dedicating After Hours to you, my friend.”

After Hours was released by The Weeknd’s label XO Records in collaboration with Republic Records.