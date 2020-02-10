Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Flexes In The Gym After Meek Mill Twitter Blowout

Nicki Minaj is trying to return her life to normal programming following a week of Twitter warring with Meek Mill.

The “Yikes” rapper’s thumbs got quite the workout over the last few days as her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, bared the brunt of her wrath. A run-in between herself, her husband Kenneth Petty, and the “Going Bad” rapper at a Los Angeles boutique a week ago evokes an in-line war of words that threw some hard-hitting barbs either way.

Nicki Minaj’s accusation that Meek Mill has been picking on Mr. Petty over the past year led to him claiming she had been covering up her brother raping his step-daughter and her firing back with allegations of how Meek had abused her during their relationship which lasted between 2015 and 2017.

Once the anger had subsided, the 37-year-old admitted she had acted out of turn, letting emotions influence her actions. “Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the f*** did I…? Every single time,” she said during her Q&A session at the Pollstar Live! conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. “But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘OK, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

Putting the Twar behind her, Nicki has chosen to use her social media for good instead by posting an outing at the gym. In the clip, Barbie sports figure-exposing coral leggings and a top that shows off her toned tummy. She also took the opportunity to show fans her icy watch that includes just a touch of her favorite color: pink. Kenneth can be seen just to her right, lifting some weights, which may be a subtle threat to Meek over who would slay if things ever got physical.