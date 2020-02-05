Nicki Minaj Went Berzerk On Meek Mill, Says Meek Beat His Sister

Nicki Minaj went totally berzerk on Meek Mill on Twitter.

Most people have beef with at least one of their exes, but Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill seem to be trying to put all others to shame. The rappers had a pretty solid relationship between 2015 and 2017 that even included Meek opening for Nicki on her 2015 world tour. After the romance ended, Nicki used her music to deal with the breakup by releasing a song entitled “Regret In Your Tears.” The single illustrated her heartache with lyrics like, “I just want the memories, tried to make some with you / Now I gotta erase some with you.”

Things between the former couple never really settled, and the tension came to a boil just last week when Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and her husband, Kenneth Petty, all found themselves in the same Los Angeles clothing store. It all went down in Maxfield, where the “Going Bad” rapper was involved in a screaming match with his ex’s new man with footage of the incident confirming that he had to be escorted out of the boutique by security from his own team and the shop.

The drama did not end there, though. Meek Mill clicking like on a meme that compared Kenneth’s dress sense to that of a Jimmy Jazz mannequin did not go down well with Mrs. Petty, aka Nicki Minaj.

Wooowwww Jimmy Jazz ??? pic.twitter.com/lo19MYWDir — SLOW FEET GET LEFT (@realnamepolo) February 5, 2020

The “Megatron” rapper went off on a Twitter rant, declaring, “N***a been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n***a, move on. I know ya b***h embarrassed. Sh***ed yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.”

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. ? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek was not going to take that lying down. He hit back by referencing Nicki Minaj’s brother, who was recently convicted of raping his step-daughter, claiming that she was aware of it, and that’s why he ended their relationship. This promoted the 37-year-old to accuse Meek Mill of abusing her during their two-year relationship, and also being violent towards his sister.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

We have a feeling this beef isn’t going to be cut any time soon.

Meek later denied the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend that he beat women.