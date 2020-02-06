Nicki Minaj Deeply Regret Spazzing Out On Meek Mill, Promises To Shut Up Next Time

Nicki Minaj says she deeply regrets spazzing out on Meek Mill on Twitter yesterday.

Here’s the thing about the internet — nothing you’ve said or done ever truly disappears. Instead, your past postings — even if deleted — remain somewhere on the World Wide Web and will haunt you, no matter how much you regret typing them up in the first place. “Megatron” rapper, Nicki Minaj, declared herself a commander in her own Twitter war this week as she sought to take on her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. The former couple has never quite been friends since ending their 2-year romance in 2017, but relations likely have never been this bad.

The drama began when the 37-year-old and her new husband, Kenneth Petty, came across the “Going Bad” rapper in the high-end Los Angeles boutique, Maxfield. A situation of he said, he said, she said, ensued and next thing we know, Meek Mill was being shown out of the store by some security.

As an (inevitably not-so-subtle) dig at his ex’s hubby, Meek liked a social media meme that mocked Petty’s fashion sense; Nicki Minaj saw it as the first shot being fired. She responded with a Tweet accusing Meek Mill of targeting her man for a year and suggested that he move on in less diplomatic terms. Meek responded by bringing up Nicki’s brother, who was recently convicted on child rape charges and alleged that Nicki had a hand in covering up the assault. The Queens artist clapped back by mentioning examples of Meek’s own alleged abuse, which he flat-out denied.

With the dust having a had almost 24 hours to settle, Nicki has had a change of heart and admitted that she regrets her war of words.

“Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the f*** did I…? Every single time,” she said during her Q&A session at the Pollstar Live! conference in Beverly Hills. “But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘OK, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

Maybe part of that lesson should be letting someone else handle her social media.