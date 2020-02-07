Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Stunts In Red Ferrari In “Yikes” Listen It

Nicki Minaj drops off her new single “Yikes” on Friday, and on the cover, you will see her and her boo Kenneth Petty stunting on her haters in a red Ferrari.

It’s been a whole movie leading up to the release of Nicki Minaj’s new song, “Yikes.” The record sparked controversy earlier this week when the rapper teased a portion of the track on her social media. In the song, Nicki mentions historic black figure Rosa Parks in a metaphor that that incited a slew of memes and a little backlash. The song also heated up the beef between her and Meek Mill, who it is believed she is referring to as a clown in the new song. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been engaged in an ongoing beef since their disastrous encounter at a Maxfield clothing store in Hollywood.

Nicki swooped to her husband’s defense on Twitter just yesterday when Meek Mill liked a picture that was trolling him. The “Chun-Li” rapper said that her ex-boyfriend has been tweeting about her husband for months and on that note proceeded to troll him across her social media platforms.

Both rappers accused each other of some pretty nasty things and really drew us a new picture that makes it difficult to imagine that they were ever in love. Ironically, some fans believe that the ex-lovers’ recent behavior is a clear sign that they’re very much still in love with each other.

Nicki Minaj rapped on Instagram today to announce that her new single “Yikes” would be dropping on all platforms tonight. The song is definitely expected to get a lot of streams its first week, especially with all the controversy that has led up to its debut. The Young Money rapper shared an image of what appears to be the cover art of the song yo Instagram. In it, she’s seated in the passenger seats of a convertible wearing her recently unveiled red hair and some dark shades waving to the camera while her husband is seated next to her on the driver side. It looks like something the Barbz Queen could have made herself. In the caption, Nicki wrote, “#Yikes tonight on all platforms.”

It’s only a matter of hours before the new song is here, and we finally get to hear the full production, and fans cannot wait. Nicki did not clearly state that she would be releasing a music video along with the new single, but if it gets the buzz that it is projected to, she just might have to make it happen.