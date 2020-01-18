Future Drools Over Lori Harvey’s Baddest Instagram Photo Yet, “Thank You God”

Imagine Future drooling over Lori Harvey’s photos on the Gram.

Future is showing a side of him that we’ve hardly ever seen. At least not since he dated Ciara back in the day have we seen Hendrix reacts like this over a female he is dating. Perhaps Lori Harvey is the one whom he has been searching for since Ciara pulled the plug on their engagement a couple of years back. The newly minted couple is still in Jamaica with some famous friends living their best lives. It’s almost as if they planned on staying on the island forever and live out their love story.

Now back to reality. On Friday, Lori Harvey posted a photo of herself in her bikini on the Gram taken in a cave in Jamaica. Just like the rest of us, ordinary folks, her boyfriend Future couldn’t contain himself. You can’t blame him after seeing this photo. Clearly, she knew exactly what she’s doing, but to see someone like the Freebandz rapper, who is known among the ladies in the game, react like this, is telling.

Not only did Future shared the same photo on his Instagram story, but he also comes through with the caption, “Thank you god.” Of course, a caption like that wouldn’t be complete without a heart emoji. It’s good to see Hendrix like this, showing his emotions and smiling a lot more than usual. This week, she shared a photo of the two of them enjoying each other’s company in Jamrock, and the Freebandz rapper had one of the widest smiles you will ever see.

Whether or not this relationship lasts, only good things can come of it. Perhaps another baby mama in the making or maybe some fire music about how he dropped all the other females for this dime piece. Let’s hope its the latter. Speaking of music, Future got some new music out now with Drake and 2 Chainz be sure to go and check them out.