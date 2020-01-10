Future and Lori Harvey Living Their Best Lives In Jamaica For Her Birthday

Future and Lori Harvey are celebrating her birthday with friends and family in Jamaica.

Lori Harvey is enjoying her 23rd birthday island style. The step-daughter of Steve Harvey shared pictures and videos to Instagram of the celebration that kicked off on Thursday when she and her friends boarded a private jet to Jamaica. “Birthday trip starts now,” Lori wrote on her Instagram story. Though Future has remained tight-lipped as usual about the whole shindig, not even sharing a public “happy birthday” message to his lady on social media, the rapper seems to be treating Lori in fine style.

The couple and their friends, along with some family members, took up temporary residence in a private mansion in Montego Bay, Jamaica. For last night’s celebration, the whole team rolled out in style to party at a lounge in the island’s second city that overlooks the beautiful Caribbean sea and is adjoined to one of the island’s medical cannabis dispensaries. Though Lori’s friends kept their Instagram stories short, it would appear from the little we see that they had the spot reserved for the birthday party, as footage revealed several waitresses carrying champagne sparklers. Future was spotted dressed in all-white as he shied away from the camera.

Earlier in the day, when the model arrived at her vacation spot, she posted a video of the well-decorated abode. In addition to some massive “Happy Birthday Lori” and “23” balloons, Lori also showed off her room, which was decorated with rose petals and scented candles.

Today Lori Harvey is celebrating her granddad’s birthday as well. She shared a video of her grandfather, who is also on the trip with her to her Instagram story. The model recorded her old man well decked out in Tom Ford and rocking a brand new Rolex. “Granddaddy, you are too fresh,” she says in her Instagram story.

Looks like there is a lot to celebrate this weekend for the Harvey family.