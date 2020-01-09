Future and Drake Drops New Collab “Life Is Good” Watch Video

Future and Drake’s new collaboration “Life Is Good” is now available on all streaming platforms.

What’s a Friday without some new music? There is nothing like a fun-filled Friday when we soak up all the new heat that is out there. Tomorrow promises to be a scorcher with the new Future and Drake joint hitting streaming services, but first, it’s set to hit iHeartradio at 6:00 am, where it will be streamed every hour. The track is titled “Life Is Good” and is presumably coming from the much anticipated joint sophomore mixtape What A Time To Be Alive 2.

Drake and Future have been teasing new tracks off the album since as far back as the start of 2019, but to the dismay of fans, the year ended without even such as a taste of the album. Speaking of taste. The rappers were photographed flipping burgers in a fast-food joint. This is rumored to be the music video for “Life Is Good” however, we are also unsure if the video will be dropping tomorrow as well. The video should offer something special since it’s being directed by Director X, who has worked with Drake on numerous music videos for songs such as, “Worst Behavior,” “Hotline Bling,” “HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right),” “Started From the Bottom,” and “Diced Pineapples.”

The recent leaks and epic video shoot setups have created a buzz, giving fans renewed hope in the two rappers dropping the mixtape sometime soon. Many fans were disappointed that the recent promotion did not actually lead to the release of a full mixtape instead of just a single.

Fans are still keeping their hopes up for What A Time To Be Alive 2, “Be thankful anyway ya’ll! New music!!!”