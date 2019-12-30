Megan Thee Stallion Sends 2020 Warning Shots, Bringing Tina Snow Alter-ego To New Album

Megan Thee Stallion put the game on notice as she fires warning shots ahead of 2020.

When that clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, “b**ches” better know that Megan Thee Stallion isn’t messing around in 2020. The “new year, new me” rhetoric is what the Hot Girl Summer is all about as she prepares to release her debut album in 2020. The 24-year-old has even promised to introduce us to another alter-ego, Suga, who is supposed to be friends with one of her other personas, Tina Snow.

While working hard in the studio, Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a sample of a new song — as well as her killer moves — in a post on her Instagram Story. If the track is anything to go by, the album is going to be all fire! Megan’s focus at the moment seems to be clearly directed at her music, and she is using the platform to make her stand. In a tweet, she wrote, “Damn I’m supposed to be recording songs that’s more gentle but I keep winding up sh**ing on you b**ches and reminding y’all n***as who I am.”

I just don’t like y’all bitches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

She continued to explain her methodology in a follow-up post which read, “I just don’t like y’all b**ches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye.” As far as celebrity feuds go, the “Ride or Die” rapper is pretty clean, but who’s to say that she won’t call out a few people when that album drops.

In the meantime, her nemeses seem to be gossip columnists and even social media users who have linked her up with every celebrity this side of Houston. Following a well-publicized relationship with Moneybagg Yo, rumors claimed that Megan was getting down with Tristan Thompson and Trey Songz, prompting her to release a freestyle rap in which she declared her single status. Her latest alleged boo is Wiz Khalifa, after she posted a video on IG in which they were super close.

The b**ches have been warned.