YG Marley Samples Bob Marley’s Classic In New Song “Survival”

YG Marley samples another Bob Marley classic single in his new song “Survival,” which was released on May 14.

The fast-rising reggae singer got his first taste of superstardom this year after his debut single, “Praise Jah In The Moonlight,” climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart peaking at No. 34. The song was also featured on multiple Billboard charts in the United States, Canada, and the UK. The track, which also samples one of Bob Marley and the Wailers songs “Crisis,” has since been certified silver in the United Kingdom, with over 200,000 copies sold. The single is also the first reggae/dancehall song this year to surpass 1 billion streams worldwide.

“Survival,” which is YG Marley’s second official single, drew inspiration from Bob Marley and The Wailer’s 1979 single “Ambush In The Night” featured on the album Survival, hence where YG gets inspiration for the song’s title.

“They don’t want us to be who we’re suppose to be/ But we are who we are, and that’s the way that its going to be/ They don’t want you seeking for the proof/ When it’s hard to find it hidden right in front of you,” the young Marley sings.

YG Marley comes from a strong musical lineage, with his grandfather being one of the greatest musicians that ever lived, Bob Marley, and his mother being one of the greatest female hip-hop artists of all time, Lauryn Hill. His mother has been supporting his musical journey from the start and even produced and co-wrote the song.

Lauryn Hill performed with YG Marley during his performance at Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday bash in St. Ann, Jamaica, earlier this year. She also graced the stage during his set at Coachella 2024 with Wyclef Jean and Busta Rhymes. It’s safe to say that her son has a lot of support in the musical space as he steadily builds his catalog.

YG Marley and Lauryn Hill are gearing up for a big performance on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 14.