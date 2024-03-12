YG Marley ‘Praise Jah in the Moonlight’ First Reggae Song With 1 Billion Streams In 2024

YG Marley continues to see tremendous success with his breakout hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” which creates history by being the first reggae song this year to reach 1 billion streams worldwide.

The song, co-written and produced by his mother, Lauryn Hill, saw a massive surge in streaming over the past few weeks, resulting in a new peak at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Lauryn Hill’s influence on the song, from its lyrics to its production, has been widely recognized by her fans and perhaps contributed significantly to its overall success. Despite slipping to No. 39 this week, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” is still the hottest reggae song out now.

“Praise Jah in the Moonlight” was released on December 27, 2023, but began gaining traction in late January and early February when it debut on the US Hot 100 chart at No. 74. In March, the song reached the Top 10 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart after it blew up on social media. The song sampled Bob Marley and the Wailers’ classic “Crisis.”

YG Marley reacted to the song, reaching a new milestone by writing “Jah Works.” The 22-year-old reggae singer, son of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill, was in Jamaica last weekend for a performance at Jo Mersa Marley’s Birthday Celebration at Reggaeland in St. Ann. The singer performed “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” with his mother, wowing the audience. The two were later spotted hanging out with local artists Popcaan, Jahshii, and Bugle.

YG Marley, real name Joshua Omaru Marley, is among a handful of third-generation Marley flexing their musical genes. Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday bash last weekend saw a number of new generation Marleys taking the stage including Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s teenage son, Christian Marley, Mystic Marley, Zuri Marley, and Yohan Marley. Several of the Marley brothers also took the stage along with some friends in reggae, like Sizzla Kalonji, Buju Banton, Capleton, Spragga Benz, and more.

Bob Marley’s music has also seen a growth in streaming over the past several weeks, fueled by the success of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic. According to Box Office Mojo, the film tops $89,000,000 at the US box office as of March 10, 2024, and $160,000,000.

YG Marley continues to tour with Lauryn Hill with several upcoming performances across the US.