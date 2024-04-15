YG Marley Performed With Lauryn Hill & Wyclef At Debut Coachella Set

Reggae artist YG Marley made his debut performance at Coachella on Sunday, marking his first international performance of such a magnitude. He did it by sharing the stage with his mother, Lauryn Hill, and a surprise appearance by the Fugees member Wyclef Jean.

Not every day, fans see a legend’s child follow closely in her footsteps, but YG Marley is living up to his family’s name, and he is the latest Marley to reveal his musical talent.

YG Marley is the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, the grandson of the legendary reggae singer Bob Marley. A year ago, very few people knew of YG Marley, but in months, his song “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” caused his fame to spread widely, propelled by the fact that he comes from musical royalty.

On Sunday, he performed his debut track for the first time at Coachella. The young reggae artist was well-received by fans, who were seen waving and jamming in the crowd. Lauryn Hill was also on hand in the background, singing and dancing.

At some point, Lauryn Hill appeared to be a backup singer as she joined the line of singers vocalizing during the track. After YG completes his performance, his mother encourages the crowd to give him applause before she jumps into a surprise performance. Fans received a sweet treat as she took them on a trip down the Fugee’s memory lane as she performed some of her greatest hits like “Ex-Factor” from her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Wyclef Jean also popped in to perform with Lauryn’s hit songs “Ready Or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La” by the Fugees. Busta Rhymes and Spliff Starr also joined Wyclef and Lauryn Hill on stage.

YG Marley surprised the crowd at #Coachella, bringing out his mother Lauryn Hill with her fellow Fugees group mate Wyclef as well as Busta Rhymes & Spliff Starr ?: Variety pic.twitter.com/4tUN8b9AVP — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) April 15, 2024

Fans online shared enthusiasm at seeing the artists reunite on stage.

“During YG Marley’s set… Wyclef Jean, his mom Lauryn Hill and then Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star hit the stage Not sure this younger crowd at #Coachella understands the greatness they’re witnessing before them basically a Fugees reunion w/Busta Bus,” one person wrote.

Rohan Marley shared proudly that his son was performing his hit track on the Coachella main stage.

“Lauryn Hill came out to perform during her YG Marley’s set. I feel like 80% of this Coachella crowd doesn’t realize how rare this is, lol,” another fan wrote.