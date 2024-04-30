Davido And His Wife Chioma Celebrates Her Birthday In Jamaica

Afrobeat artist Davido and his wife Chioma have landed in Jamaica to celebrate her birthday on the island.

On Monday, Davido revealed that he and his wife were in the tropical destination and were ready to have fun despite his spat with fellow Nigerian artist Wizkid. “They were trying to distract us baby no mine them…” Davido captioned a video showing Chioma exiting a vehicle at their village in Montego Bay.

He also revealed a snippet of the villa which showed a sprawling view of the ocean swaying coconut trees and crisp rustic luxury décor in the foyer of the home.

“Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love. Here’s to more joy, laughter, and sweeeet music in our lives. I love you and It’s till infinity!!! #ChiomaDay,” he captioned a collage of photos on his Twitter account.

In the photos, Chioma is seen smiling as Davido helps her down a flight of stairs. They also shared a romantic night where he is seen feeding her cake while enjoying a candle-lit dinner on the beach. The artist also shared that he was staying in Montego Bay with his wife and other members of the family and entourage.

Davido’s vacation post comes after he and Wizkid threw insults at each other over who the better artist is. “Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax …” he wrote on Sunday.

Wizkid first took shots at Davido as he reposted a video released by one of Davido’s side chick showing him begging her forgiveness. The video has gone viral and it seems that Wizkid was using the video to ask fans to beg him for new music.

He also took shots at Davido and his alleged ghostwriter saying, “U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well.”

Davido, however, took the time to directly call out Wizkid and shaded his career.

“I can’t wait till 20 years from now … enjoy ur time,” he wrote on Twitter. “U know what..no point. delusional n***as pray for y’all,” Wizkid responded. Davido also quoted Wizkid writing, “WE NOT DELUSIONAL YOU’RE A SICK MAN.”

Wizkid has not responded since but has instead been trolling Davido with the video of him crying over his side chick.

“That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!” Davido lashed out.