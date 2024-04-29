Afrobeats Beef: Wizkid and Davido Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter/X

Wizkid and Davido had a heated exchange on Twitter/X, leaving fans to speculate that the season of musical beefs has spilled over into Afrobeats.

2024 will go down in history as the year of beefs among artists in different genres. Feuds among artists started in dancehall in December last year when Rvssian debuted his Dutty Money Riddim, resulting in a flurry of artists fighting to be on the juggling project. That snowballed into the new year with a heated beef with Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don, who both dropped songs on the Dutty Money Riddim.

Fast forward to March 2024 into the year, and a massive beef erupted in hip hop, starting with a fiery verse from Kendrick Lamar on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That” off their joint album, We Don’t Trust You. It didn’t take long for J. Cole to respond, although he has since backed out of the beef. Drake later followed suit with his own diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, The Weeknd, and Metro Boomin. Rick Ross and Kanye West also fired shots at Drake in songs.

The spotlight now turns to Afrobeats as a beef is brewing between Wizkid and Davido. Tensions started rising between the two artists’ camps when the “Essence” singer posted an embarrassing video of Davido seemingly crying while on his knees. It’s unclear how authentic the video is, but it has been making the rounds for the past several weeks.

“U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well,” Wizkid wrote on X before adding in another post, “U know what..no point. delusional n***as pray for y’all.”

Wizkid also dropped some crying laughing emojis while posting the video of Davido. The video was allegedly posted by a female who claimed that the “Sensational” singer was pleading with her not to leave him.

“I don tire I Dey go sleep Jesus is King,” Wizkid added.

That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!! https://t.co/n6fLEDBTTK — Davido (@davido) April 29, 2024

In response to the video shared by Wizkid, Davido wrote, “That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”

“We not delusional you’re a sick man,” Davido continued before adding, “2024 let’s all get active! We go see.”

Davido also shared that he and his wife Chioma are currently vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In a comment shared on Instagram, he took more shots at Wizkid, calling him a “a b*tch c*ke head.”