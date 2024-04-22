50 Cent Urges Quavo To Respond To Chris Brown’s Brutal Diss Track

50 Cent is urging Quavo to issue a response to Chris Brown’s latest diss track, “Weakest Link.”

Although he is not a rapper, R&B singer Chris Brown is getting props from hip-hop fans and even some artists for handling his rap beef with Quavo. On Friday, the singer debut a full-length diss track, “Weakest Link,” which, as the name suggests, the Atlanta rapper is the weakest link in the rap group Migos.

In the song, Chris Brown shared that he had relations with Quavo’s now ex-girlfriend Saweetie while she was still dating the rapper. He also claimed that people wish it were the “Tender” rapper who had died instead of Takeoff. As if that wasn’t enough disrespect, Breezy also shared a cover art of Quavo eating a hotdog.

“Oh my God I just heard this, if Quavo don’t come with some heat it’s a wrap,” Fifty wrote while sharing a snippet of the song. “First the Fatboys break up now this!”

Quavo has since reacted to the diss song by sharing a meme of Young Thug in court with an unimpressed face. However, he has yet to respond with a diss track like he did earlier this month when he released the song “Tender,” in which he aired out Chris Brown as a jealous man who is on drugs and abusive towards women.

On his song, Brown raps, “You f***ed my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n***a/’Cause I f***ed yo ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I’m up, lil n***a.”

Saweetie has since responded by suggesting that she will address the allegation in her upcoming song “Nani.”

50 Cent appears to be enjoying the many beefs happening now in rap and has even appeared to be siding with Drake in his beef with several rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin. Fifty pretty much told Drake’s opps that “it will not end well” for them if they continue to beef with him. Fif made the statement after hearing Drizzy’s surprised diss song “Taylor Made Freestyle” on Friday, which uses AI verses from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

While the use of the AI voices in the song sparked some controversy, the bars, on the other hand, sent a clear message to Kendrick Lamar’s camp that Drake means business.

Should Quavo respond to Chris Brown’s latest diss song? Stay tuned to Urban Islandz for more to come.