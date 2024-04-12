Quavo Responds To Chris Brown With “Tender” Diss Track

It took Quavo a day to respond to Chris Brown’s diss with a new song titled “Tender.” The Migos rapper wasted no time getting in the studio for a swift response after getting namedropped by Breezy on his new album, 11:11 Deluxe.

The R&B singer took a few shots at Quavo, who dated his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The bars appeared on the song “Freaky,” which features Lil Wayne, Tee Grizzley, and Joyner Lucas. The song samples Nelly’s 2002 hit “Air Force Ones.”

“Okay, now f***in’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo)/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Breezy sings.

On Friday (April 12), Quavo dropped a surprised track aimed straight at Chris Brown, calling him tender but in more explicit terms. Perhaps the Atlanta rapper learned a thing or two from J. Cole’s fallout in the hip-hop community after he issued an apology to Kendrick Lamar for his “7 Minute Drill” diss record. It’s evidence that Quavo is not about to make peace with Breezy or be the bigger person.

“Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot (Thot)/ You said that it’s bigger than that (It’s big), but no, it is not (No, it is not)/It’s ’cause I be diggin’ in that (Ya dig?), it got ’em hot (They got ’em hot),” he raps.

Quavo also accused Chris Brown of abusing his girl and being on drugs. “You did the b**ch wrong and now the b**ch gone, she posted with a thug (Yeah, with a thug)/ Call the b**ch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up (Don’t beat her up)/ It must be the drugs (It must be the drugs), need to cross out your plug,” he raps in the song’s chorus.

Quavo and Chris Brown’s beef dates back to 2017, when the Migos rapper was first linked to Karrueche Tran after photos surfaced of them together. The dating rumors came after Migos and Brown got into a brawl at a BET Awards after-party. While Karrueche Tran denied the dating rumors, saying they are just friends, the two were spotted together again in 2022 after his breakup with Saweetie.

Quavo and Chris Brown also had a runnin at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year when they were seated next to each other at a fashion event.