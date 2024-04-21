50 Cent Warns Rappers Beefing With Drake ‘It Will Not End Well’

50 Cent says it will not end well for rappers beefing with Drake following his “Taylor Made Freestyle” diss track, which includes AI verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

The G-Unit rapper has evidently picked sides and is rocking with the OVO Sound artist, which is no surprise given that Rick Ross has thrown himself into the everybody versus Drake beef. 50 Cent and Rozay have been mortal enemies for years.

On Friday, Drake surprised everyone when he released “Taylor Made Freestyle” taunting Kendrick Lamar to respond. The Compton rapper has yet to respond to to his first diss song “Push Ups” which was initially leaked and released on streaming platforms a week later. In another surprise move, Drizzy including AI voices of the late Tupac Shakur and SNoop Dogg, two of the most prominent West Coast rappers.

“Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior/ Engraving your name in some hip-hop history/ If you deal with this viciously/ You seem a little nervous about all the publicity/ F— this Canadian lightskin, Dot/ We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man/ Call him a b—- for me,” the AI 2Pac raps.

It turns out that fans weren’t the only ones impressed by Drake bars, as 50 Cent also shared his reaction, tipping his hat to the Toronto rapper. “Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone,” Fifty wrote. “I’ve seen this movie before, it will not end well. You disagree ok, then where is your sh*t at boy.”

It’s very unusual for 50 Cent to take sides in other rap beefs that don’t involve him, but he is clearly impressed by Drake’s handling of the feud with other rappers, including Future, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and producer Metro Boomin.