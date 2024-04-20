Saweetie Responds To Chris Brown Hookup Claims In Quavo Diss Track

Chris Brown has returned with another diss track for Quavo and seems to be claiming that he and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie had a tryst while they were together.

The diss track “Weakest Link” was dropped on Friday night, with the intro claiming that Brown, known for his R&B talent, saying he was getting into some “gangster sh*t”. The song, a full rap diss, didn’t waste time slamming Quavo over his claim that he slept with Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche.

Brown claims he also slept with one of Quavo’s ex-girlfriends while they were together.

“Quavo talkin’ like he a thug, n***a, you a b***h with dreads (You a B***h)/ Can’t wait to see the day that you back up all that sh*t you said (You on)/ What’s all that boss s*it you talkin’?/ You ain’t no huncho, n***a (Ain’t no huncho)/ You the weakest link outta yo’ clique, let’s keep it a hundo, n***a (One hunnid)/ You f**ked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f**k, lil n***a (Still a b***h)/ ‘Cause I f**ked yo’ ex when you were still with her, b***h, I’m up, lil n***a (I’m up),” Brown sings in the first verse.

The song drew shocked reactions from hip hop fans who questioned whether the woman Brown was talking about was Saweetie who dated Quavo for three years until their break up in March 2021.“YG probably waking saweetie up,” one fan wrote. “So saweetie was pillow talking that’s why Chris don’t wanna expose it,” another fan wrote.

Chris Brown and Quavo have been beefing since 2017 when the R&B singer got into a brawl with Migos at a BET Awards After party. Breezy was upset with Quavo for his rumored relationship with Karrueche Tran.

On YouTube, fans also commented on Brown’s flow and cadence. “This ain’t Chris Brown, this is BREEZY,” one wrote. “Can’t believe this is the best rap song of 2024, and he ain’t even a rapper, do you boo Breezy!” another said.

On Twitter, Saweetie also reacted to Brown’s lyrics. “WHEW ! CHILE,” she wrote in one tweet. “Let me go rewrite these nani verses,” she wrote in another tweet.