Kanye West Disses J. Cole and Drake On “Like That (Remix)”, Fans React

Kanye West didn’t want to get left out of the rap beefs brewing in hip hop currently, especially since they involved his longtime nemesis, Drake.

Ye previewed a remix for Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That” on Justin Laboy’s podcast “The Download” on Saturday, and within an hour, the full song was leaked online. “Like That” is the song that famously started everything after Kendrick Lamar dropped a fiery verse taking aim at J. Cole and Drake.

While J. Cole was the first of the two to respond, he later withdrew his diss song “7 Minute Drill” and apologized to Kendrick Lamar. The Dreamville rapper says he removed the song from streaming platforms because it disturbs his peace and goes against the person he is. On the other hand, Drake did not share the same philosophy on rap beef and released a vicious diss track, “Push Ups,” which primarily went after K.Dot, although he also dissed other artists like The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Future, and even Metro Boomin.

Kanye West made an appearance on Justin Laboy’s show on Saturday (April 20), where he played a snippet of the song, sending the internet into a frenzy. The full song was later leaked on social media. Metro Boomin also shared a photo of himself and Ye on his Instagram without any caption, leaving room for speculation that the song was authorized.

“Y’all so outta sight, outta mind / Can’t even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole get the p***y dry / Play this s*** back 130 times,” Ye raps.

Kanye west premiered “Like That remix” on Justin Laboy pic.twitter.com/wTCc7uEHv5 — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 20, 2024

As you may already know, Kanye West and Drake have been beefing for many years, but the two made peace in 2021, thanks to J. Prince. The hip-hop exec convinced Drake to forgive Kanye West and even got them to perform together at a Free Larry Hoover Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9, 2021.

That peace was short-lived, as Kanye West suddenly started throwing shade at Drake on social media. Sources told Urban Iskandz that Drake felt betrayed by Ye and believed Ye used him to sell his albums. Kanye is now going all out against Drizzy and is not hiding behind social media, which can only mean one thing: he is burning that bridge for good.

J. Cole also previously diss Kanye West on his 2016 song “False Prophets” which Ye never respond to, at least not until now.

In the meantime, hip-hop fans are reacting to Kanye West’s “Like That (Remix).”

One fan wrote, “Kendrick was enough but now Ye is also on his team. Its over for drake.”

The hatred of Kanye West leaving my body when it’s time to hate Drake, J. Cole and Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/VgGOnyCHyJ — NIGGA BUM (@Jman0241) April 20, 2024

kanye and drake always gonna hate each other because they want to BE each other. drake wants to be seen as an innovative pioneering artist and kanye wants to be white. — niles (@NILES100) April 20, 2024

J. Cole apologized and now Kanye finally taking shots after False Prophets. Cole really bowed out before it started getting fun ????? pic.twitter.com/6adhqeCOPr — King J ?? (@JMaine518) April 20, 2024