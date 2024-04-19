Drake Addresses J. Cole On Kendrick Lamar Diss “Push Ups”

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar’s camp, daring him to release his leaked diss song “Push Ups.” The Toronto rapper shared the song on all streaming platforms a week after he leaked it to DJ Akademiks, whose vocals can be heard at the end of the song.

In announcing the song on Friday (April 19), Drizzy wrote on his IG Story, “All platforms like the shoes you need… let’s get it bro.” Kendrick Lamar’s shoe size has become a focal point since the song hit the internet last weekend. He appears to be using that viral part of the song to fuel his PR campaign.

The final released version is more refined and packs some additional bars, including Drake addressing J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar. It turns out that DJ Akademiks was correct in saying that Drizzy does not agree with Cole’s gesture despite it coming from a sincere place. And no, Drake and J. Cole are not beefing. The two rappers are still close friends but may have different philosophies about rap beefs.

“This sh*t been brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heatin’ up / I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*** / Champagne trippin’, he is not f***in’ easin’ up,” Drake raps.

Urban Islandz reported earlier this month that J. Cole released a full-length Kendrick Lamar diss track, “7 Minute Drill,” on his new album, Might Delete Later. The North Carolina rapper made a surprised U-Turn when he apologized to K Dot during his Dreamville Festival and later removed the song from all platforms. Cole said the diss was not in line with who he is. He received a lot of criticism in hip-hop from both fans and his peers for his apology.

It’s also clear that Drake was not dissing J. Cole but rather saying that his statement about Kendrick being overrated was true. Nevertheless, we now know that Cole actually thinks the Compton rapper is among the best in rap.

Still, Drake primarily takes aim at Kendrick Lamar on the song “Push Ups,” although Rick Ross took it upon himself to respond.

“Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now / And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down,” Drake raps.

Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Drake’s diss song.